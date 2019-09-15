Analysts Anticipate Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.59. Curo Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 429.23% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 235,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Curo Group by 3,582.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $526,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $265,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Curo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,231,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Curo Group by 105.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

