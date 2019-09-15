Analysts Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Constellation Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 32,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,521. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

