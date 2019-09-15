Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.89. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 1,946,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.