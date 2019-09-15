AMTD International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HKIB) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

AMTD International’s (NASDAQ:HKIB) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 16th. AMTD International had issued 20,759,700 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $173,966,286 based on an initial share price of $8.38. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMTD International in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HKIB stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. AMTD International has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

