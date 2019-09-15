Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.33.

AMGN stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.47. 1,795,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,302. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.19. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 191.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

