AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,693,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,081,000 after buying an additional 32,691,490 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 26,478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,858,000 after buying an additional 9,645,604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 83,310,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,235,000 after buying an additional 5,367,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $19,612,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $11,272,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 23,889,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,512,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

