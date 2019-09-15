Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Set at $30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) received a $30.00 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMRN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amarin has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $983,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $1,902,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,202 shares of company stock worth $13,058,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

