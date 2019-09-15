Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 284,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,252. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

