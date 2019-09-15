ALIS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $200.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. ALIS has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $200.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.01171378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022284 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.