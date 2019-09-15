ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $5.59. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 402,077 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$5.88 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

About ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

