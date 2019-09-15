Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 280,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199,880 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,133,000 after acquiring an additional 197,958 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.24. 869,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,492. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.