Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.26.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.89 and a beta of -0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.