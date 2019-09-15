AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.03

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $19.14. AGL Energy shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 1,211,768 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$21.12.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 3.32%. AGL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.89%.

In related news, insider Leslie Hosking acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.08 ($13.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,240.00 ($40,595.74). Also, insider Brett Redman 71,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

