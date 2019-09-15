AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $338,453.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AGCO by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.