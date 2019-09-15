AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $5.26. AFC Energy shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 2,337,627 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.66.

About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

