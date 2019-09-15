Aeternity Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $58.45 million and approximately $44.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Koinex, OKEx and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 329,019,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,198,170 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Radar Relay, IDAX, Liqui, Crex24, Tokenomy, FCoin, BigONE, Kyber Network, DragonEX, HADAX, BitMart, Koinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinBene, Mercatox, OOOBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Binance and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

