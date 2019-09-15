Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $105,827.00 and $277.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006109 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,071,932 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.