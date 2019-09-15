ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.40 ($52.79) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADO Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.99 ($55.80).

Shares of ETR:ADJ opened at €35.44 ($41.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.31 and its 200 day moving average is €44.21. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 52 week high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

