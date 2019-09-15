AdCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $38,686.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. AdCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,686.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdCoin has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,685,671 coins and its circulating supply is 16,194,021 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.