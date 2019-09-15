Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0328 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Actinium has a total market cap of $452,561.00 and $1,356.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,787,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.