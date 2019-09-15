AC3 (AC3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $400.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 62.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a total market cap of $720,161.00 and approximately $400.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

