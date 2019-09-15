Absolute (ABS) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market cap of $33,091.00 and $1,938.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00867528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00220705 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,348,893 coins and its circulating supply is 12,816,373 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.