Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 112,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 98.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,261,814 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXAS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 1,004,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.