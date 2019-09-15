$469.73 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report sales of $469.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $511.00 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $458.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. 935,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,740. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,649 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,732 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.