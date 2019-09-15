$38.76 Million in Sales Expected for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce sales of $38.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.82 million. The Rubicon Project posted sales of $29.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year sales of $156.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.39 million to $157.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $181.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $334,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,985 shares of company stock worth $855,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 837,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 183,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RUBI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

