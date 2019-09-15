$32.55 Million in Sales Expected for Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) to announce $32.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Luther Burbank posted sales of $32.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full year sales of $131.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $134.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 30,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5,518.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 279,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 107,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

