$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.20 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 65.91% and a negative net margin of 6,984.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,195. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

