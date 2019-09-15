308,388 Shares in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Purchased by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Super League Gaming accounts for 1.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 3.68% of Super League Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 116,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,904. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Jung acquired 6,044 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $49,500.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

