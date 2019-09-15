30,799 Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,104,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 134.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 591,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,637. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.