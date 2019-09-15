$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $13.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of K traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 1,577,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,498,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,403,000 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

