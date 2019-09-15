24,648 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BWA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,131. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

