2,179 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

