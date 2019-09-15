1,700 Shares in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 456,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $741.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.08.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLH shares. Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

