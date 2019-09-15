$160.92 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $160.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.15 million to $165.52 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $140.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $632.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.66 million to $641.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $674.44 million, with estimates ranging from $638.56 million to $702.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

NYSE:EPR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.46. 395,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $570,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

