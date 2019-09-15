10,084 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after buying an additional 1,289,556 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after buying an additional 1,002,199 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,940,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $1,437,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

ALLO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,437. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.