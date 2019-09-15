$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.74. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $146.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,570. Nordson has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,691. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

