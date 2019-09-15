$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. NCR’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NCR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 898,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

