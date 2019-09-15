$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,090 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $699,783.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 3,418 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $338,279.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,272.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $1,879,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,214,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,926,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

