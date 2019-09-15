$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. Ross Stores reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,989,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 32.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. 1,172,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

