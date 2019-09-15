-$0.37 EPS Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 162,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,309. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.