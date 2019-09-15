-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.09). Targa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 1,490,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

