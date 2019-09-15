$0.16 EPS Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

