-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). OncoCyte posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

BidaskClub raised shares of OncoCyte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

