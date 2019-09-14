Zetacoin (ZET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,625.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $287,920.00 and $15,625.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,326.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.34 or 0.02890561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00873146 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,266,679 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

