Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.16. The stock had a trading volume of 609,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,359. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,843,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $11,419,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

