Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $33,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,874.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zayo Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $274,758.75.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 4,726,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,678. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Zayo Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Zayo Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zayo Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZAYO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.