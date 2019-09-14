Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 49 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XELB shares. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of XCel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of XCel Brands in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XCel Brands stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.93. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,613. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

