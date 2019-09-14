Zacks: Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. Unitil’s rating score has declined by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $59.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Unitil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $906.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.09. Unitil has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.37%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

