Zacks: Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sify Technologies an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have commented on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
