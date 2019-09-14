Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IRCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Consilium Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,622,000. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales makes up about 24.3% of Consilium Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Consilium Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRCP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

